Vietnamese art painting to be sold in Sotheby's upcoming auction in Singapore

The painting titled “Vietnamese Lady” by painter Le Pho

The silk painting created in 1939 has a dimension of 28.5 x 23.5 centimeters. The work carries an estimated value of US$445,000 – US$720,000.



Experts and collectors expect that Le Pho will get a whopping price of US$1.3-1.5 million.

Le Pho (1907-2001) was a French-Vietnamese painter best known for his stylized depictions of nudes, gardens, and floral still life. His work succeeded in merging Impressionism, Surrealism, and traditional Chinese painting into a sensual yet disconcerting vision of Eden, reminiscent of both Odilon Redon and Pierre Bonnard. He studied at the École des Beaux-Arts in Hanoi before attending the École des Beaux-Arts in Paris on a scholarship in 1932. His works have been displayed in the Musée d’Art Moderne in Paris, the Oklahoma Arts Center and others.

Sotheby’s modern and contemporary art sale in Singapore will take place on August 28 at the Regent Hotel. The auction would concentrate on contemporary and modern art from both Southeast Asian and international artists, reflective of the current tastes in a region populated by expats and financiers.





By Thien Thanh – Translated by Kim Khanh