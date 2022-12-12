Vietnamese Ao dai introduced to international friends at FD HCMC 2022

Two designers Vu Ngoc Tu ( first from left) and Dinh Truong Tung (third from left). Photo: Kieng Can Team



With a desire of spreading the beauty of Vietnamese Ao dai along with a positive message of life, two Vietnamese designers Vu Ngoc Tu and Dinh Truong Tung were selected to show their new-style designs of Ao dai for both women and men with vibrant colors and textures at the Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue 2022

Delegates attending the Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue 2022 wear Vietnamese Ao dai dress and take photos at Uncle Ho's Monument on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: Kieng Can Team)



The first Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue under the theme of “Resilience Adaptation for Recovery and Development” was opened from December 2 to December 4 which was an international event for representatives of international localities having friendly cooperative relations with Ho Chi Minh City, with the participation of 24 representatives from Germany, the Republic of Korea, the United States, Laos, Cambodia, Australia, Japan, Russia, China, Belarus and the Philippines.

The design of traditional Ao dai was made with high-class brocade and silk that come from a source of the sky and the clouds' inspiration heading to the positive spirit and energy that symbolized peace and prosperity.Additionally, swallows' wings were designed harmoniously on the cobalt, violet and dark pink Ao dai collection of the two designers.The international event aimed at enhancing coordination with the international community to implement the city's key development programs, create opportunities for the city to promote its connectivity role and contribute to the promotion for Ho Chi Minh City as a shopping center, attractive tourist destination and investment market for international friends.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong