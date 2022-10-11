Vietnam to host Miss Tourism World 2022

Vietnam is named as the host country of Miss Tourism World 2022 for the first time.

The international pageant will attract more than 60 beauties from countries and territories.





The contestants will participate in a trip to visit landscapes, cultural and historical sites in Hanoi and localities in the northern region, such as Tran Quoc pagoda, Van Mieu Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature), Thang Long Imperial Citadel , Bat Trang traditional pottery village, Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex, Hoa Lu Ancient Capital, Bai Dinh pagoda, Special National Historical Relic of Hung Kings Temple, Tay Thien Scenic Relic Site and others.

The event is a chance to promote Vietnamese tourism to international friends and foreign visitors.

The tourism industry is valued at US$100 billion. The Miss Tourism World Organization hopes to help the host country draw local and international tourists, and investors as well as raise tourism spending worldwide to revive the global tourism industry post-Covid-19, Mr. John Singh, founder of Miss Tourism World said.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh