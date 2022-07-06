Vietnam to host Miss Grand International 2023

The signing ceremony to coordinate organization works of the Miss Grand International 2023



This is the second time that Vietnam hosted this beauty contest after the first time in 2017 which would mark an impressive return with international friends.

President of Miss Grand International Nawat Itsaragrisil speaks at the ceremony.



President of Miss Grand International Nawat Itsaragrisil informed that the Miss Grand International 2023 in Vietnam was planned to organize two months ago. He affirmed that the result of Miss Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien at Miss Grand International 2021 would not relate to the hosting place of Miss Grand International 2023.