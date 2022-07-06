Vietnam to host Miss Grand International 2023

The signing ceremony to coordinate organization works of the Miss Grand International 2023
This is the second time that Vietnam hosted this beauty contest after the first time in 2017 which would mark an impressive return with international friends.The first Miss Grand International was launched in 2013, and up to now, the beauty pageant has gradually affirmed its position as one of the six largest beauty contests in the world.
Intending to call to stop the war and violence, end war and violence, Miss Grand International is not only a beauty pageant to find a beauty queen but also to create values of humanity through activities for the community, notably, the eloquence of the top ten who are outstanding preventatives from different countries towards the message of peace.
The Miss Grand International 2023 in Vietnam is an opportunity to stimulate tourism and showcase the traditional beauty and national cultural identity of Vietnam to international friends.
Pham Kim Dung, President of Sen Vang Entertainment Company, representative of the organizing board of the Miss Grand International in Vietnam said that the jury of Miss Grand International 2023 will have Vietnamese member. The organizers have not yet decided the venue for the finals and will give priority to places with favorable flight routes.
President of Miss Grand International Nawat Itsaragrisil speaks at the ceremony.
President of Miss Grand International Nawat Itsaragrisil informed that the Miss Grand International 2023 in Vietnam was planned to organize two months ago. He affirmed that the result of Miss Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien at Miss Grand International 2021 would not relate to the hosting place of Miss Grand International 2023.