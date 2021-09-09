“Vietnam: The Dreamed Paradise” exhibition opens in Netherlands

The exhibition remains open to visitors until April 2022 (Source: baoquocte.vn)

During 1990-2010, Steinmeijer had been to Vietnam many times and had collected 35 paintings by famous Vietnamese artists of the first and second generations after the August Revolution (August 19, 1945).

Many paintings have been showcased since 2020, but this is the first time he has exhibited the entire collection, mainly lacquer and silk paintings.

With the theme “Vietnam: The Dreamed Paradise” chosen by the collector, the exhibition aims to introduce an optimistic and poetic life in a heroic, optimistic and hopeful history period of the Vietnamese people.

The exhibition, which remains open until April 2022, consists of three parts: “Vietnamese Identity”, “Vietnamese Women” and “Paradise on Earth”, showcasing paintings of village scenes, festivals, traditional costumes, portraits of Vietnamese people, and daily life.

Vietnamplus