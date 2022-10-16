Vietnam places fourth at Miss Globe 2022

Lam Thu Hong places fourth at Miss Globe 2022.

Anabel Payano Pichardo of the Dominican Republic was crowned The Miss Globe 2022.



Anamaria Babau of the United Arab Emirates was named first runner-up while Drita Ziri of Albania and Thanawan Wigg of Thailand were announced as the second and third runners-up, respectively.

Lam Thu Hong who was named among the top five at the Miss Sea Vietnam Global 2018 beauty contest was chosen to represent Vietnam at the Miss Globe 2022 which will be held in Albania from September 30- October 16.

The 27-year-old man who stands at 1.73metres tall is living and working in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.

Miss Global is an international beauty pageant that was first held in 1925 and is regarded as one of the 7th largest beauty pageants in the world. This year’s beauty contest attracted 50 contestants from countries and territories throughout the world.

Vietnamese contestant wins the “Best National Costume '' title.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh