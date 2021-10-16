Vietnam Pavilion impresses international visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai





The Vietnam Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai complex. (Photo: VNA)

The pavilion is located in the ‘Opportunity’ themed area with a total area of 850sq.m spread over three floors, two of which are for exhibition activities and the third, a VIP and office area.

The first floor of the pavilion includes a 10-screen area with an introduction revealing 10 things you need to know about Vietnam; a cultural-traditional area with ancient bronze drums, a dragon head of the Ly Dynasty, a statue of Quan Am Buddha, water puppetry, traditional musical instruments, national costumes, panorama screen showing stories about history and famous landmarks, science and technology area displaying ‘Make-in-Vietnam’ products and a tourist discovery area with touch screens and 3D displays.

The second floor focuses on introducing Vietnamese quintessential products, national brands, and exported agricultural produce, Vietnamese coffee culture, a circular economy model in coffee production and Vietnamese marine farming technology.

Speaking at the Vietnam Pavilion inauguration event, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong said the Vietnam Pavilion demonstrates the Government’s solid commitment and efforts in promoting the country’s image and upholding cultural values and the creativity of Vietnamese people.

Choosing the main theme ‘Distilling the Past, Shaping the Future’, the Vietnam Pavilion shows creativity in the interior, art displays, model installations combined with technology interaction along with an attractive culinary space and special art performances, promising to promote the beauty, potential, and development opportunities of the country.

In addition, the Vietnamese delegation also actively participated in international exchange activities such as performing dan bau (Vietnamese monochord) with traditional orchestras and famous Middle Eastern music stars.

Vietnam is the only Asian country to have a virtual reality zone set up under the virtual tour project hosted by the Internationale de la francophonie (OIF).

Vietnam Day (December 30, 2021) is considered the most important event of Vietnam at Expo 2020 Dubai with the participation of senior leaders from the country.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has coordinated with ministries, sectors, and units to plan a variety of activities such as a parade, display of the flag of Vietnam at Al Wasl - one of the largest 360-degree dome squares in the world, a large-scale fashion art show at the large outdoor stage, Vietnam Film Week and a tourism and commercial promotion programme.

On October 12, monochord artist Le Giang collaborated with traditional Middle Eastern band and male singer Aseel Abu Baker at Jalsat Music Night, one of the top art shows of EXPO 2020 which received a lot of attention from the international media and audience.