Vietnam National Museum of History uses technology to make history alive

The application 3D modelling technology in virtual reality has been implemented in exhibitions titled “Vietnamese Buddhist heritages” and “Vietnamese ancient lamps” in 2013, said PhD Nguyen Van Doan, Director of the Vietnam National Museum of History.



The museum has continued to digitalize the information about the objects that must be studied carefully to prepare for online exhibitions. Additionally, the museum has also improved and upgraded the 3D application that was applied for another display presenting 20 Vietnamese national treasures in 2020.

In fact, virtual exhibition is easier in helping people understand the exhibits and access any information they need than real display, said the museum’s leader.



An ancient human-shaped lamp in the Vietnam National Museum of History

The Vietnam National Museum of History has launched a free online museum tour using Zoom application since 2017 for history lovers, especially young people. The program called online Tourday has been temporarily suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak from the beginning of 2020.



The first trip themed “Dai Viet Culture under Ly- Tran dynasties” attracted nearly 100 participants within 24 hours of the launch.

Head of the Department of Communications of the museum, Ms. To Thi Thuy Lam said that the Tourday gives unique experiences to visitors and meet their demand for history research and strengthens the connection between spectators and the museum.

The online trip has contributed to the diversification of applied technology products in exhibition activities. However, the program has been carried out by the volunteers, thus it has not a fixed schedule and needs more investment.

The museum will continue to add more documents, images and objects to present the value of national heritages to the public. It also plans to pilot the autoguide program and application in 3D virtual screening to catch the global trends. said museum’s director Nguyen Van Doan.

By Mai An – Translated by Km Khanh