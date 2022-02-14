Vietnam issues love-themed postage stamps for Valentine’s Day

A love stamp (Photo: vnpost)



The 37 x 37 mm stamps have been designed by local painter Nguyen Quang Vinh of the VNPOST, reported the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

A special feature of the “Love Stamps” released this year is the Vernish-printed stamp which places the rose in the centre of the stamp template, incorporating a sweet rose scent.More than 522,800 stamps are set to be officially circulated on the public postal network from February 14 to December 31, 2023.The set of “Love Stamps” issued in 2022 is the second set in a series of love-themed stamps that have been issued by the Ministry of Information and Communications between 2020 and 2024.It aims to exploit the theme of love in many levels, including the incipient stage of love through the set of stamps in 2020; the love connection phase as seen in stamps in 2022, and the stage of eternal love which is scheduled for release in 2024.

VNA