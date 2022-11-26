Vietnam Int’l Fashion Week opens

Le Thi Quynh Trang (middle), President of the Vietnam International Fashion Week and Council of ASEAN Fashion Designers, and designer Hoang Minh Ha (third from right) in the opening show of the AVIFW Fall/Winter 2022. (Photo courtesy of Multimedia JSC)

Ha’s collaborative collection with Aquafina called “Suong” (Mist) featured 40 designs in blue, red and black sustainable fabrics.

The designer used a 3D pattern-making technique to create structured gowns which recreate images of terraced rice fields and mountain passes in northern mountainous areas, but still highlight the beauty of Vietnamese women.

Ha, a graduate of the HCMC University of Architecture, became famous after becoming the winner of Project Runway Vietnam 2013, the Vietnamese version of the American TV reality series Project Runway.

His collections have been presented at Tiffany’s Fashion Week Paris and Vietnam International Fashion Week.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Le Thi Quynh Trang, President of the Vietnam International Fashion Week and Council of ASEAN Fashion Designers, said that “with the theme of ‘Taste of Heritage’, the Aquafina Vietnam International Week Fall/Winter 2022 portrays the timeless beauty of Vietnamese cultural heritages, and inspires designers to create designs which honour, preserve and promote the country’s precious cultural values.”

The opening show featured the collection “Hen Em” (See You) by designer Adrian Anh Tuan with designs for men and women, including evening gowns, suits, long coats, dresses and retro-styled ao dai in vivid colours.

Tuan, founder of fashion brand Valenciani, used sustainable fabrics made from oyster shells and bamboo for his collection.

Handbags in leather and other accessories were also included.

The event also saw the new collections of fashion brand Paul&Shark from Italy, and “Det Nang Dong” (Weaving Winter Sunshine) by Hanoi-based designer Duc Hung.

The catwalk performances featured Vietnamese models and celebrities such as Thanh Hang, Xuan Lan, and Khanh Van.

The AVIFW Fall/Winter 2022 will be held until November 27, featuring designers Fredrick Lee from Singapore, Priyo Oktaviano from Indonesia, and Jovana Benoit from Haiti, and Vietnamese designers Hoang Hai and Ha Linh Thu, as well as young designers from the Hanoi-based London College for Design & Fashion.

VNA