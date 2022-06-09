Vietnam International Fashion Tour to promote culture, tourism





Vietnam International Fashion Tour aims to promote Vietnamese traditional culture and tourism. (Photo courtesy of S Designer House)

Organised by Voyage Group, IEX Group and Vietnamese fashion brand S Designer House, VIFT gathers 40 international brands/designers and 1,000 models performing in eight fashion shows in five cities and provinces.

The fashion tour also includes a series of meaningful activities like a charity programme to raise funds for disadvantaged children to go to school, model casting and a reality show to experience traditional cultural values.

VIFT has no limits, using wild natural beauty and unique architecture as backdrops for the catwalk to create a fashion experience combined with travel.

According to designer Le Tran Dac Ngoc, President of VIFT, besides updating new fashion trends and connecting designers, fashionistas and audiences, VIFT also focuses on promoting Vietnamese culture and tourism through fashion shows held at many famous landmarks in the country, contributing to the promotion of Vietnamese culture and tourism.

The collections performed at the VIFT will be themed and inspired by the destinations themselves, bringing them in line with the local landscape and culture.

This is the first fashion project in Vietnam to apply virtual reality technology. VIFT will open a "virtual universe," including the first virtual trade centre for all industries in Vietnam, a virtual fashion catwalk and accompanying cultural events. It promises to be a rendezvous for fashionistas and an optimistic bright spot for Vietnamese fashion and tourism sectors after the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Vietnam is endowed with many wonderful natural landscapes, and this is always an endless source of inspiration for fashion. Meanwhile, the traditional catwalks are often held indoors with limited space, lack breakthroughs in fashion experience and do not take advantage of the beauty of nature," Ngoc said.

VIFT will take place in five cities and provinces: Quang Ninh on August 28, 2022; Lao Cai on October 30, 2022; Hanoi from December 25, 2022, to December 31, 2023; Hoa Binh on June 25, 2023, and Ninh Binh on August 27, 2023.

Each event will comprise a model casting, fashion show and exhibition of collections performed at the show.

The organising board revealed that participating brands include S Designer House with a collection combining the culture of three regions of the country, Y Van Hien with a collection of traditional dresses and Tuyet Nhung Bridal with the collection Dreams Come True honouring the beauty of women in white.

