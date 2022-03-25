Vietnam Days in UK 2022 to begin next week

Amanda Milling, British Minister of State for Asia and the Middle East, and Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Hoang Long kick start the Vietnam Days in the UK on March 24. (Photo: VNA)



The Vietnam Days will be organised by the Embassy of Vietnam in the UK, in collaboration with organisations and enterprises of both countries, on the occasion of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, marking the 70th anniversary of her accession to throne.



The events will focus on enhancing the bilateral cooperation in various areas, ranging from education and training, green transformation, renewable energy, fintech, startup and innovation; and promoting Vietnam as an attractive destination for tourists in the context that the country has reopened its door to international visitors.



Highlights among these are a music show entitled “Beautiful Vietnam”, painting exhibitions, investment promotion and travel forums and a friendly golf tournament in London. There will also be an education forum and a workshop for startup cooperation between Vietnam and the UK in Cambridge.



Given the thriving relations between the two countries, Vietnam has become increasingly attractive to British investors and enterprises. The Vietnam Days are expected to further promote Vietnam’s natural landscapes, culture, people and great potential in the UK and open more opportunities for taking the bilateral partnership to a new height.

Vietnamplus