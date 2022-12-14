‘Vietnam Days in India’ helps tighten bilateral ties

An art performance at the event (Photo: VNA)



The opener of the program was the Magical Night Art Performance on December 12 evening by artists from the Viet Bac Folk Music and Dance Theater.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong said that this art performance is a vivid demonstration of the cultural exchange between Vietnam and India, as audience in India had a chance to enjoy unique art forms of Vietnam, including those that have been recognised by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage.This cultural programme will contribute to consolidating and promoting the friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, he added.The Vietnamese Cultural Space at the headquarters of the Vietnamese Embassy in New Delhi on December 13 was the highlight of the program, during which visitors could experience Vietnamese folk art forms such as Dong Ho folk painting, ‘to he’ (toy figurines), and performances of ethnic musical instruments.It also provided participants with an opportunity to learn about the beauty of Vietnamese people and their daily lives through the Vietnam Vitality exhibition featuring outstanding books, photos, and magazines, especially those about President Ho Chi Minh.“Vietnam Days Abroad” is an annual national promotion program chaired by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2010. This is the second time the ministry has chosen India as the destination of the programme series, after the first in 2018.

Vietnamplus