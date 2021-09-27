Vietnam Day in Switzerland 2021 to be held online

At the press conference

The live link-up event will take place at the Vietnam Television, the Embassy of Vietnam in Switzerland, the Vietnamese Mission to the United Nations (UN), the World Trade Organization (WTO) and Other International Organizations at Geneva.



The event includes five parts, consisting of Hello Switzerland, Hello EU!, The origin of culture, Miracle Vietnam, Future generals and See you in Vietnam.

The program aims to introduce the image of a friendly, dynamic and authentic Vietnam that is willing to cooperate with Switzerland in all fields as well as spread positive messages bringing a true perspective on a magical Vietnam – an inspiring country, a developing nation worthy of cooperation and investment as well as an attractive destination.

The program will be live-streamed on platforms such as the Vietnam Days Abroad Fanpage, Vietnam Days Abroad Youtube Channel and the Fanpage and Youtube channels of VTV4.





By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh