Vietnam culture festival to be held in RoK in September

An Ao Dai fashion show held during the Vietnamese culture festival in the RoK in 2019. (Source: vov.vn)



The festival will be held under the sponsorship of the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK to celebrate the 77th National Day of Vietnam and the 30th anniversary of the Vietnam-RoK diplomatic relations this year, reported Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

The festival will feature a range of activities, including a Vietnamese-Korean talent search contest, a writing contest on the Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties, a painting competition for children of Vietnamese-Korean families, and an arts programme by Vietnamese artists.Visitors will also have the chance to sample some traditional Vietnamese delicacies through 20 booths during the festival.Spaces showcasing local culture from the past decades will be re-enacted. In addition, tourists will have opportunity to try on Ao Dai (the traditional long dress of Vietnam) and Hanbok (the traditional costume of the Korean), and write calligraphic works on paper or Non La, the Vietnamese palm leaf conical hat.The festival was organised for the first time in 2010 to promote the image of Vietnam in the RoK, as well as its special culture and tourism to Korean people.

Vietnamplus