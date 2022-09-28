Vietnam, Cambodia sign cooperation agreement on arts, culture

At the signing ceremony

At the signing ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Hoang Dao Cuong and the Secretary of State of the Cambodian Ministry of Culture and Fine Art, Long Ponnasirivath shared experiences in managing and organizing programs and activities of culture and arts, protection and promotion of cultural heritages of the two countries.



An cooperation agreement on arts and culture between Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Culture and Fine Art of Cambodia in the 2023-2027 period is signed on September 28.

The two sides believed that the cooperation will be a sustainable basis to strengthen and tighten the cultural exchange cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia.

Additionally, the ministries of the two nations will co-organize the Cambodian Cultural Week in HCMC and the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh on September 27-October 2.



After the signing ceremony, an exhibition themed “Cambodia-the kingdom of culture” and the Cambodian Cultural Week will open at the HCMC Museum and the municipal Opera House this evening.

An art program performed by the Cambodia National Art Troupe will take place at the Tra Vinh Province’s Hall in Tra Vinh City on September 30.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh