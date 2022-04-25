Vietnam Book, Reading Culture Day brings revenue of US$196,000

Of the figure, the revenue from Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day was VND4.5 billion (US$196,000).During a week, the Vietnam Book, Reading Culture Day held 14 activities along with the participation of one million visitors and around 200,000 sold books while Ho Chi Minh City Book Street attracted over 30,000 arrivals through over 20 activities to introduce publications and mini-seminars on reading culture along with around 10,500 sold books.
This is the first time that the Vietnamese Book and Reading Culture Day has been held in Ho Chi Minh City. The highlight of the event is the appearance of the “Smart Library” booth for readers with printed books, e-books and audiobooks to bring many interactions, experiences with models of audiobooks and e-books and good solutions for digital transformation applications connected with the publishing industry.
Previously, in 2014, the Prime Minister decided to replace the name of the Vietnam Book Day into Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day to continue to spread love and develop habits of reading books to everyone.