Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day to be held annually on April 21

HCMC Book Street
The Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day affirms the role and importance of books in improving knowledge, skills and thinking as well as educating the human personality. The day aims to encourage and promote reading habit in the community and raise awareness of using books as a tool for critical thinking as well as enhance the responsibility of all departments, units and organizations at all levels for building and developing reading culture in Vietnam.
The Government has delegated the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to guide ministries, relevant agencies and localities to annually organize the Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day in as efficient and economical as possible.