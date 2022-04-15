Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2022 encourages reading culture

Foreign tourists visit HCMC Book Street.

On this occasion, a book fair featuring thousands of books will be held on Nguyen Hue Street in HCMC from April 19 to 24 with the participation of more than 20 publishing houses. The book show will be divided into three areas of digital transformation, book city, and introduction of reading cultural models. There are also seminars on book publication and release.



A book show will also be held on the e-commerce trading floor at Book365.vn featuring online booths of local and foreign book distributors and publishing houses. It is expected to attract 10 million viewers.

The Ministry of Information and Communications will cooperate with localities to organize activities, including launching months and weeks of the book release, seminars presenting books, storytelling contests, building book streets, libraries at cultural houses and residential areas, aiming at spreading the love of books and reading habits in the community and raise awareness of using books as a tool for critical thinking.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh