Vietnam announces more national intangible cultural heritages



The newly recognised national intangible cultural heritage include brocade weaving of the M'Nong people in Binh Phuoc province, Chua Ba Festival in Binh Dinh province, Ba Trieu Temple Festival in Thanh Hoa province, the decorative art on costumes of the Mong Hoa people in Tuyen Quang Province and tofu making craft in Vinh Long Province.

The intangible cultural heritage elements have been divided into the four categories of traditional handicrafts, traditional festivals, social practices and beliefs, and folklore knowledge.

The ministry has assigned the authorities at all levels in localities where intangible cultural heritage are located to be responsible for the management of the heritage within the scope of their duties and in accordance with the law and regulations on cultural heritage.

VNA