Vietkings honors researcher with great contributions, valuable research works

At the handover ceremony

Researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu was born in 1920 in Nghe An Province's Thanh Chuong District. He has devoted all his life to cultural, historical and geographical study and released tens of valuable books of the Vietnam’s Southern region, Gia Dinh-Sai Gon-HCMC, such as "Non nuoc Phu Yen" (The land of Phu Yen), "Dia chi Khanh Hoa" (Khanh Hoa’s geographical location), "Non nuoc Binh Thuan" (The land of Binh Thuan), "Duong pho noi thanh TPHCM" (Inner-city streets in HCMC), Dictionary of the Southern administrative placenames, "Non nuoc Quang Tri" (The land of Quang Tri), Notebook of HCMC’s streets, "Loan 12 su quan" (The Anarchy of the 12 Warlords) and more.



Researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu speaks at the event.

One of his well-known works is a historical fiction book series titled "Loan 12 su quan" (The Anarchy of the 12 Warlords) presenting a period of chaos and civil war in the history of Vietnam, from 944 to 968 caused by the succession of the Ngo Dynasty after the death of King Ngo Quyen. The novel was written when he was in his 60s and earned a living with bike repair service on a sidewalk to raise his family during 1978s.

The researcher currently lives in Binh Thanh District’s Ward 12 in HCMC. He was awarded the Commemorative Medal for the cause of Vietnamese history by the Vietnam Association of Historical Sciences in 2017 and won the A Prize at the first National Book Awards in 2018 for the collection of two books titled "Che do thuc dan Phap tren dat Nam Ky" (The French colonialism in the Southern region) (1859-1954).

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh