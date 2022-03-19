Video making competition raising awareness on helmet use launched

The event is organized by the AIP Foundation and supported by the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile).



The video-making competition that is part of the Heads Up! Campaign aims at promoting the helmet culture among young motorbike drivers. The winning video will be awarded US$1,000 and technical support to develop into a full-fledged campaign that will be part of the global launch.

Submission of entries should be made via email to giang.trinh@aipf-vietnam.org and phuong.luu@aipfvietnam.org with the participant's name, list of team members (if applying as a group) and school name. The deadline for entries is on March 31, 2022 at 5pm. Each entry presented in English has a length of 90 seconds and maximum number of characters of two.

AIP Foundation is a non-profit organization delivering effective and sustainable road safety interventions to build resilient communities and save lives. For 20 years, AIP Foundation has been delivering effective road safety programs in locations across Asia and Africa.





By Hai Duy – Translated By Kim Khanh