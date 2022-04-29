The music night Baby Sun in the street music program ‘ Co hen voi Saigon’ (Have an appointment with Saigon) will take place at Bach Dang Wharf in HCMC’s District 1.

‘Khat vong phat trien’ (Development aspiration) is the largest and longest-running ever documentary project of the Center for Documentaries and Reportage under the Ho Chi Minh City Television. It is expected that there will be about 180 episodes with each episode lasting from 26-28 minutes.

The film has been produced from 2022 to 2025. The episodes in the project are periodically broadcast at 8pm on Friday every week on VTV1, starting from April 29, 2022, and then being replayed on other channels at an appropriate time frame.

Each month, the broadcast schedule is structured so that many regions are reflected on a large scale, with an even arrangement of localities in the North region, the Central region, the South region, and the Central Highlands region.

The VTV3’s TV game named ‘Chung toi la chien si’ (We Are Soldiers) debuted in 2006 and ended after 15 years of success. In April 2022, for the first time, VTV3's crew released a completely new version ‘Quan khu so 1’ (Military Zone No. 1). The first issue will be broadcast on the morning of April 30 on channel VTV3.

Sharing about the script, director Khuat Ly Na, a representative of the author team, said that the script is designed like the story of a battle, from the first point to the last point with dramatic developments. What the program organizers aim for is the love and admiration for the elite soldiers of the Vietnam People's Army who are following in the footsteps of their fathers, working every day and every hour in training to defend the Fatherland.

The Ho Chi Minh City Book Street in Nguyen Van Binh Street in District 1 will be the ideal meeting place for book lovers on this holiday as the Book Street organized a display of books to celebrate the forty-seventh anniversary of the Liberation of the South and Reunification of the country with publications from the National Political Publishing House, Truth Publishing House, the Ho Chi Minh City General Publishing House, and the Young Publishing House from April 29 to May 3.

Readers will have the opportunity to learn nearly 100 books with content about the glorious struggle of the nation, the process of building and developing the country in the period of industrial revolution 4.0, and the revival of the city after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Residents in suburban districts and workers of industrial parks and export processing zones in Ho Chi Minh City will have a chance to watch two general art shows called ‘Non song Thong nhat’ performed by actors and actresses from the Ho Chi Minh City Opera House at the Youth Worker Support Center in Street 4, Tan Tao Residential Area in Tan Kien Commune in Binh Chanh District and Road No.5 in Hiep Phuoc Industrial Park in Nha Be District on the evening of April 30 and May 1.

Children and tourists will enjoy the water puppetry stage inside the Ho Chi Minh City History Museum during the four-day holiday. Particularly, the War Remnants Museum is open to the public throughout the holiday with an interesting promotion program.

Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City stage makers hope to have performances with large audiences this holiday. The Idecaf theater stage, from April 28 to May 1, will perform popular plays including Ngoi nha khong co dan ong (The House without Men), Nguoi La, nguoi thuong roi nguoi dung (The Stranger, the Loved One, The Stranger), Muu tu ba (The Lady’s secret).

Super Easy Job film will be launched this holiday Elsewhere in the city, theater stage Hoang Thai Thanh performed two plays Giac mong vang son (Golden Dream) and Nua doi ngo ngac (Half a Life Bewildered) and the Hong Van theater stage, the Young World theater stage, the 5B Small Stage Drama Theater will serve the audience with youthful style plays namely Hon ma co dao hat (The ghost of a singer), Me chong rac roi (A troubled mother-in-law), Bao gio me lay chong (When will mom get married), Nhung giac mo long lanh (Sparkling Dreams ) and the children's play The Kingdom of Ugly People.

Two films will be screened on the holiday. One of them is Super Easy Job directed by Vo Thanh Hoa - a remake of the original script Super Hard Job of Korea. The film combined with the web drama My Neighborhood Story gathers a cast of many outstanding actors like Hua Vi Van, Kieu Minh Tuan, Thu Trang, Quang Tuan, Huynh Phuong, Vu Ngoc Anh, Thanh My. The film is expected to be the first Vietnamese film to achieve the revenue milestone of hundreds of billions in 2022.

Notably, this year's holiday season does not have many interesting imported films. Some movies released on the same day of April 29 are Midnight serial murder, Pandemic origin, Acceleration, Chicken rabbit searching for treasure. The remarkable blockbuster The Ultimate Wizard in the chaotic multiverse will be on stage until April 4 and 5.

Various interesting entertainment activities will take place in Ho Chi Minh City-based Dam Sen Cultural Park to serve visitors. With the theme of Colors and Emotions, Dam Sen does not increase holiday ticket prices but also waives gate tickets or reduces 50 percent of all-inclusive tickets for visitors who wear red T-shirts with yellow stars from April 30 to May 3 and those with birthdays on April 30 and May 1.

Suoi Tien tourist area in District 9 will launch many entertainment programs, and music performances to serve visitors. In particular, it will offer free admission for children under 1.4m accompanied by adults and free tickets for frontline forces participating in the fight against the epidemic during this holiday.

At May Lang Thang stage in Da Lat City in the Central Highlands Province of Lam Dong on the evening of May 1 and 2, singer Ung Hoang Phuc will hold a concert to celebrate 20 years of singing called Cham - Khoang troi thanh xuan (Touch - Youthful Sky) with the performance of two rappers Wowy and Thu Thuy.

On the evening of April 30, the music night Baby Sun in the street music program ‘ Co hen voi Sai Gon’ (Have an appointment with Saigon) will take place at Bach Dang Wharf in HCMC’s District 1. The music night will be performed by mature vocalists such as child singers Bella Vu, Gia Han, Thao Nguyen, Phi Long, and Oscar Vu who are young talents from music competitions at home and abroad.

By staff writers - Translated by Dan Thuy