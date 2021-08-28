US$37,295 collected from book auction to raise funds for Covid-19 fund

Muon Kiep Nhan Sinh ( Many Lives, Many Times) book

As the ongoing coronavirus epidemic in Ho Chi Minh City has developed complicatedly with an increasing number of infection cases and deaths, many people are facing difficulties due to prolonged social distancing, First News - Tri Viet has organized an auction of publications of the book with special leather cover with the signature of author Professor John Vu.

The special limited edition of eternal life is a book for collectors of precious books. This version has a total of 550 books and its covers are hand-made with artificial leather. The book size is 16cm x 24cm, the intestine is printed on Japanese cream ford paper. In addition to the special signature copies, the remaining 546 editions all have First News red stamps, numbered from EFN - 001 to EPN - 546 for collectors to keep.

Many Lives, Many Times is a very special book written by Professor John Vu - Nguyen Phong to share a wise perspective amid the tumultuous period of the pandemic and the ongoing calamities in the world. The book was released in Vietnam in 2020 and it has soon become a special phenomenon setting a release record with more than 240,000 copies within six months.

As First News – Tri Viet yearned to buy ventilators for field hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City, which are in a serious shortage of equipment, oxygen, and ventilators, and to supply medical meals for doctors at hospitals and people suffering severe financial hardship, it has successfully auctioned 16 special editions of Eternal Life, earning VND 855 million.

The publisher has transferred VND480 million for Hat Vung - Soha fund for the purchase of five ventilators for Covid-19 hospitals in addition to VND250 million for meals for frontline doctors and nurses, poor patients and residents as well as medical equipment for hospitals and isolation facilities. Volunteers of First News also gave another sum of VND125 million to assist low-income families in blocked and isolated quarters in districts citywide and Que Huong Humanitarian Center in the Southern Province of Binh Duong’s Di An town.

Prior, the publisher had supplied 30,000 facemasks and 2,000 books to patients and health care workers in isolation facilities and field hospitals.





By Quynh Yen - Translated by Uyen Phuong