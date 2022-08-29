Upgrade work of Nhi Phu Temple inaugurated

The upgrade work of Nhi Phu Temple is inaugurated.

Nhi Phu assembly hall located at No. 264 on Hai Thuong Lan Ong Street in District 5’s Ward 14 was recognized as a national art architecture relic by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in 1998.



The temple was built in 1728. The inauguration of the upgrade work aims to mark the ancient pagoda’s upcoming 300th founding anniversary.

Nhi Phu Temple is also known as Ong Bon Pagoda where Ong Bon, the initiator of the Chinese migration to Vietnam is worshiped.

The pagoda is characterized by Chinese architecture with a unique traditional culture and serves as a place of worship for the Chinese community in the city.

By Kim Loan – Translated by Kim Khanh