Unique spices displayed at Vietnamese Spice Festival

At the festival



The Festival of Vietnamese Spices organized by the Vietnam High-Quality Goods Business Association, the Food and Foodstuff Association of Ho Chi Minh City (FFA), the Traditional Fish Sauce Association, the Vietnam Culinary Conservation, Research and Development Center, and several other agencies was officially open to the public until the end of May 1 at the Community Activities Area of the 81-story Building-LandMark 81-Vinhome Central Park at 722 Dien Bien Phu in Binh Thanh District.

In addition to an exhibition of strange spices, many various activities including seminars, producer exchanges, cooking shows, culinary and musical performances, exchanges with culinary experts, chefs, ambassadors of Vietnamese goods, consultants about the medicinal properties of spices to help treat diseases were organized at the festival.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, representative of the Organizing Committee President of the Food and Food Association of Ho Chi Minh City Ly Kim Chi said that the organizers put the festival theme ‘The essence of Vietnamese spices’ because they want to promote green, clean, healthy food and supporting immunity which is a great concern of residents after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organizers expected to help people keep fit to make an important contribution to the economic recovery of the city and the country.

The festival aims to honor and pay tribute to Vietnamese spices, a place where rich activities with great aspirations converge.

In particular, the festival introduces new products processed from fresh spices into unique export products, raising the expectation of contributing to the spice economy of Vietnam's agriculture.

For example, according to statistics, Vietnam's export turnover in 2020 will reach US$460 million in the Saudi Arabia market. Moreover, the export revenue in only seven months of 2021 reached US$225 million.

Amongst them, spices and pepper from Vietnam have a turnover of about $10 million a year. According to the Vietnam Trade office in Saudi Arabia, this is a potential market.

According to the Organizing Committee, the Festival of Vietnamese Spices has four goals including new discoveries about spices, added value, increased contribution of spices to the agricultural economy in particular and the Vietnamese economy in general, trade promotion for spices, and updating information on Vietnamese spice map.





By Lac Phong - Translated by Dan Thuy