Unique Khmer’s pagoda in Soc Trang

The Ministry of Information and Communications and the Vietnam Post Corporation (VNPOST) have issued a postage stamp collection aimed at marking the upcoming Valentine’s Day, which falls on February 14 annually.
Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2022, the annual biggest and most anticipated event welcoming the lunar New Year in HCMC that opened for the public on January 29 ( on the 27th day of the last lunar month) is expected to attract a large number of visitors for its unique beauty and extraordinary design.