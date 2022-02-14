  1. Culture/art

Unique Khmer’s pagoda in Soc Trang

VNA
Chen Kieu (also known as SroLoun pagoda) is a Khmer pagoda with unique architecture. It is located on the way from Soc Trang to Bac Lieu and about 230km from Ho Chi Minh City.
Unique Khmer’s pagoda in Soc Trang ảnh 1
Unique Khmer’s pagoda in Soc Trang ảnh 2
Unique Khmer’s pagoda in Soc Trang ảnh 3
Unique Khmer’s pagoda in Soc Trang ảnh 4
Unique Khmer’s pagoda in Soc Trang ảnh 5
Unique Khmer’s pagoda in Soc Trang ảnh 6

VNA

Tags:

Other news

See more