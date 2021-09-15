Two Vietnamese contestants vie for Miss Grand Slam 2020





Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 Nguyen Tran Khanh Van. (Photo: VNA)



They are winner of Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 Nguyen Tran Khanh Van and second runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2020 Nguyen Le Ngoc Thao.

Thao entered Top 20 of the Miss Grand International 2020 held in Thailand, while Van received the highest number of votes from fans to enter the Top 21 of the Miss Universe 2020 in the US after finishing the final round.

Global Beauties will announce the Top 20 of Miss Grand Slam 2020 following assessments of an international panel of judges.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, two Grand Slam contests, or the top competitions of beauty pageants worldwide, managed to make their 2020 editions happen, which were Miss Grand International and Miss Universe.

The candidate with the best overall performance of the year will be chosen from 42 young women who advanced to the semi-finals of their respective international challenges. In this competition, it does not matter how they ranked in the actual contests, announced Global Beauties.