Two Vietnamese artists arrested in Spain for alleged rape

The girl said she was attacked at a hotel in Andratx, which is in the southwest of the island on the evening of June 24. Before that, she met the two artists at a nearby restaurant and talked and drank with them.

The three then went to the beach and got intimate before going to one of the artists' hotel rooms where the girl was raped. The two artists then made her take a bath to remove the evidence.



The girl’s relatives immediately reported to local police after receiving information from the girl. The two artists were arrested at the hotel on June 25. The two artists, a 37-year-old actor and a 42-year-old musician appeared in court on June 28. They were released on bail, but their passports were detained.

The two artists refused to answer questions when at the court. The British girl is said to have left the island with her family after being approved by the judge.





By Thu Giang – Translated by Anh Quan