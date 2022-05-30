  1. Culture/art

Two movies of musician Trinh Cong Son’s life story to be released

SGGP
Two movies directed by Phan Gia Nhat Linh taking a look at the life of Trinh Cong Son, one of Vietnam’s most famous and beloved songwriters will premiere nationwide on June 17.

Two movies of musician Trinh Cong Son’s life story to be released ảnh 1
The film called Em va Trinh (Trinh and I) depicts 30 years of the late composer’s life, his love stories, music and travels. The 136-minute movie will bring audiences back to the poetic 1960s Hue with romantic scenes and his lovers, including a Japanese fan, Yoshii Michiko, during Son's time in Paris.
The other picture with the length of 95 minutes titled “Trinh Cong Son” tells the life story of the musician Trinh Cong Son.
The movies aim at marking the 21st death anniversary of the late composer. Vietnamese musician Trinh Cong Son was honored on a doodle on google.com on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary in 2019.
Two movies of musician Trinh Cong Son’s life story to be released ảnh 2

By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more