Two movies of musician Trinh Cong Son’s life story to be released

The film called Em va Trinh (Trinh and I) depicts 30 years of the late composer’s life, his love stories, music and travels. The 136-minute movie will bring audiences back to the poetic 1960s Hue with romantic scenes and his lovers, including a Japanese fan, Yoshii Michiko, during Son's time in Paris.



The other picture with the length of 95 minutes titled “Trinh Cong Son” tells the life story of the musician Trinh Cong Son.

The movies aim at marking the 21st death anniversary of the late composer. Vietnamese musician Trinh Cong Son was honored on a doodle on google.com on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary in 2019.





By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh