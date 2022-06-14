Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Talented Performers 2022 kicked off

A performance of Cai Luong in the Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Talented Performers 2020

Launched in 1991, the Cai Luong (reformed opera, the southern region’s most popular theatre form) competition aims to discover and encourage talents of this kind of traditional art as well as keep alive the tradition of Cai Luong and foster a love for folk opera among young people.



The Cai Luong singing contest has provided many well-known artists, namely Vu Linh, Tai Linh, Phuong Hong Thuy, Thanh Thanh Tam, Phuong Hang, Thanh Hang, Kim Tu Long, Thoai My, Chau Thanh, Van Ha, Cam Tien, Thanh Ngan, Tan Giao, Huu Quoc, Le Tu, Tu Suong and more over the past years.

Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Talented Performers was held from 1991-2014 and then suspended for many years. The contest kicked off a return on a national scale in 2020 with the participation of contestants from provinces and cities throughout the country.

Candidates can register with Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theater at No.136 Tran Hung Dao Street in District 1’s Pham Ngu Lao Ward to take part in the contest until July. The pre-qualification and final rounds will take place in September and October.





By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh