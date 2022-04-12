Traditional festivals of Laos, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar celebrated in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) in coordination with the International Department of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)’s Chapter in the city jointly hosted the event.

Most Venerable Thich Thien Tam, Vice President of the Executive Council of the VBS and Vice Chairman of the VBS's Chapter in HCMC, said the celebration has practically promoted the solidarity and close relationship between the peoples of Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand in the cause of peace and development promotion of each country and region.

Tam, who is also head of the International Department, took the occasion to send his wish of blessings to staff of the Consulates General and the communities of people of Laos, Cambodia, Thailand and Myanmar in Vietnam, expressing his hope that they will join hands to overcome difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, thus achieving happiness, peace and greater achievements.

On behalf of the consulate generals of the countries in Vietnam, Wiraka Mudhitaporn, Consul General of Thailand in HCMC, expressed her joy to attend the celebration, and her impression of the thoughtfulness and interest of the municipal authorities and people in neighboring cultures.

The event helped people of the five countries get closer to each other, highlighting their solidarity towards development goals in each country, she added.

Addressing the celebration, Chairwoman of HUFO’s Vietnam - Southeast Asia Friendship Association Phan Thi Hong Xuan said the event helped the people of the countries to understand more about culture of each nation, thus popularizing and preserving traditional cultural values, educating patriotism among young people, and helping to stimulate post-pandemic tourism demand.

It also demonstrates the community responsibility of the countries in joining hands to build a substantial ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC), Xuan said.

During the event, participants practiced traditional rituals of the festivals, including Buddha statue bathing and incense offering.

Vietnamplus