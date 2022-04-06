  1. Culture/art

Traditional boat race marks 115th birth anniversary of late General Secretary

SGGP
A traditional boat race celebrating late General Secretary Le Duan's 115th birthday was held at his memorial house in Hau Kien village, Trieu Phong District’s Trieu Thanh commune in the north-central province of Quang Tri on April 6.
Traditional boat race marks 115th birth anniversary of late General Secretary ảnh 1 In the early morning, people flock to General Secretary Le Duan's memorial house to attend the traditional boat race.
The annual event aims to contribute to preservation and promotion of cultural and spiritual values of Vietnamese people as well as pray for a year of favorable weather and bumper crops. It also a chance for people to improve their physical health and swimming skill to participate in search and rescue operations in the rainy season, said Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Trieu Phong District Nguyen Thanh Vu.
Best players of the competition will be selected for the provincial traditional race, the Vice Chairman added.
This year's competition attracted 30 men's and women's teams of 18 districts and towns in the province.
Le Duan was a founding member of the Indochinese Communist Party in 1930 and later became General Secretary. He was born into a patriotic family on April 7, 1908 in Bich La Village, Trieu Dong Commune, Trieu Phong District of central Quang Tri Province, though his home village is in Cam Xuyen District, Ha Tinh Province. After nearly 60 years of revolutionary operation and 26 years of continuity in his position as the Party’s First Secretary and General Secretary, comrade Le Duan devoted his life to the struggle for national liberation, reunification and socialist construction.
Traditional boat race marks 115th birth anniversary of late General Secretary ảnh 2 Quang Tri Province's leaders offer incenses to late General Secretary Le Duan at his memorial house.
Traditional boat race marks 115th birth anniversary of late General Secretary ảnh 3 The annual traditional boat race aims at celebrating General Secretary Le Duan's birthday.
Traditional boat race marks 115th birth anniversary of late General Secretary ảnh 4 This year's competition attracted 30 men's and women's teams of 18 districts and towns in the province.
Traditional boat race marks 115th birth anniversary of late General Secretary ảnh 5
Traditional boat race marks 115th birth anniversary of late General Secretary ảnh 6
Traditional boat race marks 115th birth anniversary of late General Secretary ảnh 7
Traditional boat race marks 115th birth anniversary of late General Secretary ảnh 8 Local people gather on the banks of the Thach Han River to enjoy the boat race.
Traditional boat race marks 115th birth anniversary of late General Secretary ảnh 9 The joy of wining team

By Nguyen Hoang – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more