Tourism, cultural festival to open in Northwestern region at weekend

This year’s event themed “Cultural colors of Ethnic groups in the northwestern region,” attracts participants of localities, including Hoa Binh, Son La, Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Lao Cai, Yen Bai and Phu Tho.



The festival aims to raise awareness of the preservation and promotion of traditional cultural values of the Northwest ethnic groups in the country’s integration and development period as well as advertise the potential and advantages of the northwestern provinces to attract investors and visitors.

The festival will have a series of cultural activities, such as folk cultural rituals and festivals, exhibitions of cultural and tourism products, natural landscapes, and the people and socioeconomic achievements of the participating localities of the region.



The opening ceremony will take place at Hung Vuong Square in Phu Tho Province’s Viet Tri City on December 2. There will be an incense-offering ceremony at the Hung Kings Temple relic site





