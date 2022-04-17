Top 71 Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 to be broadcast reality TV show

Some candidates of the pageant contest

Seventy-one most beautiful girls of this year's pageant competition quickly attracted the attention of the audience. Viewers will be impressed with their height and standard body size and their confidence with a shining aura. Top 71 represent 33 provinces and cities at the beauty pageant, many candidates reach a height of over 1m7, four of them are over 1m80 tall.



Eleven beauties from the capital of Vietnam – Hanoi while eight hail from Ho Chi Minh City, four come from the Central Province of Quang Ngai, three from the Mekong Delta Province of Tien Giang, and three from the Southern Province of Tay Ninh.

The highlight of this year’s competition is the organizer decided to give an honorary golden ticket to Miss Transgender Vietnam 2018 Do Nhat Ha from Ho Chi Minh City. She officially put her name on the list of the Top 71 contestants of the Miss Universe.

The participation of transgender contestant Do Nhat Ha marked a new turning point in the history of Miss Universe Vietnam when the transgender contestant passed the preliminary round and continued to participate in the next activities of the contest. This decision has shown respect and support for the gender equality rights of the Miss Universe Vietnam organizers in particular and the world in general.

Also in the program, the Organizing Committee announced to broadcast the first episode of the reality TV show ‘I am Miss Universe Vietnam 2022’ at 8:15 p.m. on the same day on channel VTV9, Uni Network, and local stations.

The program with nine episodes aired with topics such as Catch your chance (Casting), Wear your sash (enter), Walk your way (Runway), Raise your voice (in English), Share your hands (community), Lead your generation (Social media), Own your stage (Interview), Shine your light (Fashion show), Be a Vinawoman ( the final).

Supermodel Vo Hoang Yen is a judge who will work with her peers in the jury to evaluate candidates through contests and two mentors are runner-up Mau Thuy and runner-up Kim Duyen.

The organizers also announced that it has officially opened the online voting poll. Accordingly, Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 has decided to accompany Bvote - the leading solution for the company's upcoming meeting of shareholders.

Transgender contestant Do Nhat Ha at the contest At the press conference, the organizers announced the prize for the top three contestants. The winner of Miss Universe will receive the crown of Vinawoman from jewelry brand IJC, a cash prize of VND300 million in cash. She will be the Vietnamese representative at Miss Universe World. The first runner-up received a cash prize of VND 150 million and the second runner-up received a cash prize of VND 150 million.

Contestants who win other titles in the contest will receive a cash prize of VND 30 million and a certificate. Other titles in the contest include Sea Beauty, Ao Dai Beauty, Sports Beauty, Talented Beauty, Brave Beauty, Photo Beauty, Fashion Beauty, Most Favorite Beauty, Traditional Beauty pine; Friendly Beauty.

The exam schedule will be spread across six provinces, each location will have its own theme. Specifically, the competition will have the theme ‘Sea and Tourism’ in the Southern Province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau’s Long Hai District. Mekong Delta provinces of Ben Tre and Long An will be the destination ‘Ecology and environment’ while it will have the theme ‘Sports and community activities’ in the Central – Highlands Province of Lam Dong. Fashion shows, semi-finals and finals will take place in Ho Chi Minh City. The semi-final round will take place on June 21, and will be televised live on channel VTV9, the final night will be broadcast live on channel VTV3 and other local stations on June 25.





Candidate Huong Ly at the contest Candidates look at a model's performance Miss Khanh Van performs to the contestants Candidates Ngoc Chau and Nguyen Oanh are listed as 71 top candidates

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Dan Thuy