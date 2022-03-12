Tom Holland's Uncharted banned from Vietnamese cinemas for depicting Chinese map

A scene in the film

The movie Antiquities Hunter has an English title, Uncharted, adapted from the famous video game, about the journey of searching for hundreds of years old treasure.

Uncharted is an action-adventure film released in early 2022, marking the union of young actor Tom Holland with veterans like Mark Wahlberg or Antonio Banderas.

Initially, the film was scheduled to be shown in Vietnam from March 18, but Central Council on Film Evaluation discovered ‘nine-dash line’ embedded in this film.

After incidents to slip through the ‘nine-dash line’ in previously reviewed films such as Red Sea Agent, Everest-Little Snowman, the Central Council discovered and promptly made a decision to ban the film containing incorrect information on Vietnam’s sovereignty.

By Mai An – Translated by Anh Quan