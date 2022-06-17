Thua Thien-Hue: Hot air balloon festival to thrill tourists this month

At the press conference (Photo: VNA)

As heard at a press conference on the event in Hanoi on June 17, the fourth edition of the festival this year will feature ten hot-air balloons that can carry 2-3 passengers each, and ten others for decorative purposes only.

The venue will be inside the Hue Citadel, the central structure of the local Complex of Hue Monuments – a UNESCO-recognised World Cultural Heritage.

On June 26, the musical concert EDM - Night of Lights is scheduled as part of the festival, staging famous artists.

Director of the Thua Thien-Hue Department of Tourism Nguyen Van Phuc said he hopes the event will bring good experience for passengers and be a great chance for promoting Festival Hue 2022 and the local tourism.

Vietnamplus