Thu Duc City to open book street

It is expected that Thu Duc City Book Street will be started work on December 28 to mark the second anniversary of Thu Duc City's establishment (January 1, 2021 - 2023) and it will be inaugurated in April of 2023 to celebrate the 48th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and the National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2023) and the Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day on April 21, 2023.