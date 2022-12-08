  1. Culture/art

Thu Duc City to open book street

The People's Committee of Thu Duc City has just deployed and invited units to participate in activities at Thu Duc City Book Street, which is located on Ho Thi Tu Street in Hiep Phu Ward, Thu Duc City with a total length of 286 meters. 
It is expected that Thu Duc City Book Street will be started work on December 28 to mark the second anniversary of Thu Duc City's establishment (January 1, 2021 - 2023) and it will be inaugurated in April of 2023 to celebrate the 48th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and the National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2023) and the Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day on April 21, 2023.
Accordingly, Ho Chi Minh City Book Street Company Limited will manage and operate activities at the book street. The model and mechanism of formation and operation of Thu Duc City Book Street will be similar to the current Ho Chi Minh City Book Street.

