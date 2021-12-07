Three Vietnamese directors honored at 32nd Singapore Int’l Film Festival

A scene in the film "The Men Who Wait” by director Truong Minh Quy

The movie, “The Men Who Wait” by director Truong Minh Quy was awarded the Best Southeast Asian Short Film. Huynh Cong Nho’s Grandma’s Broken Leg received the Youth Jury Prize in the category of the Southeast Asian Short Film. The film, “Daughter of the Mountain God” of director Pham Hoang Minh Thy got the Fellowship Prize in the category of Southeast Asian Film Lab.



Iranian film “Hit The Road,” directed by Panah Panahi, was named the winner of the Silver Screen Award for best film. Best Director was awarded to Indian director, P.S. Vinothraj for his debut film, Pebble

The 32nd Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) took place from 25 November 25 to December 5.



This year, a total of 13 awards were presented across six categories; Asian Feature Film Competition, Southeast Asian Short Film Competition, Southeast Asian Film Lab, Youth Jury and Critics Program, Audience Choice Award, and the inaugural Outstanding Contribution to Southeast Asian Cinema Award. This year’s ceremony was held virtually due to the pandemic

Founded in 1987, the annual festival is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia. Besides the competition feature and short film screenings, film industry-related activities such as exhibitions, workshops and seminars are also part of the official SGIFF program.





By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh