For a long time, it is very common for young people to wait in line all night and all morning in front of phone stores when a new smartphone product is released.

However, this time, thousands of young people stayed up all night to queue up to buy the story of War Vol 1 released by Kim Dong Publishing House. The book was published with two versions, including the normal version and the limited edition attached with a gift.

The limited edition has only 10,000 copies distributed nationwide with the selling price of VND65,000 a book while the regular version is VND30,000 which will be released more.

This story is based on the content of the Japanese anime for teenagers that is very popular recently. Moreover, because it is a limited edition, each person can only buy a maximum of 1 book at a store.

Meanwhile, in addition to collecting these collections of stories, young people have also participated in the association of buying and selling rare books and exchanging storybooks with each other.

Therefore, those who can buy the limited version of the story of the War of War (Vol 1) can immediately sell it for 6-7 times higher than the original price. Moreover, anyone is lucky enough to buy the Vol 0 version released in January, they can trade it again for VND700,000-VND800,000 a book.

Before direct sale at bookstores in this morning, some publishing agents and e-commerce platforms also opened online sales of this book on the evening of March 24 and 23, but their systems have been jammed with orders.

By Khanh Nguyen – Translated by Dan Thuy