The Next Face Vietnam 2021 to be aired on November 7

The competition is not only find and train new modeling talents and commercial models but also it aims to focus on the ability to influence others and build image through social media platforms.



Coaches of this year’s competition include Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H'Hen Nie , Miss World Vietnam 2019 Luong Thuy Linh, the first runner-up of Vietnam’s Next Top Model 2017 Thuy Duong and Creative Director Nam Trung.

Nearly two months after launching, the organization board received thousands of submissions of contestants at home and abroad. Best candidates have been selected for recorded rounds in HCMC.

Production director of the Next Face Vietnam Trang Le said that the organizer has cooperated with the leading social platforms to present an attractive entertainment program to fashion lovers amid the ongoing pandemic and hope to discover a new generation of Vietnamese models.



The Next Face Vietnam 2021 is produced by MultiMedia JSC with the support of the social networking sites of Facebook and OnMeeting, Tiki Joint Stock Company, beU Models training and management company

