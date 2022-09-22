Ten border provinces of Vietnam, Laos join Culture, Sport and Tourism Festival

At the press conference of the third Vietnam-Laos Culture, Sport and Tourism border exchange festival

The event will attract artisans, artists and athletes of ethnic groups in the provinces of Dien Bien, Son La, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Quang Nam, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, Kon Tum and Ha Tinh, along with 10 art troupes of Laotian provinces and cities, the organization board announced at the press conference which was held in Hanoi on September 22.



The province has delegated the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism to prepare accommodation services offering hotel rooms to about 3,500 visitors.

The highlight of the event will be activities paying tribute to heroic martyrs, and cultural and sports programs promoting the tourism potential of the provinces along the shared borderline.

There will be an incense offering ceremony at the Martyrs' Temple which is located on the F Hill, one of 45 relic sites of the Special National Monument of Dien Bien Phu Battlefield, and Tong Khao Martyrs Cemetery in Dien Bien District.

The festival will also include activities presenting festivals, cultural rituals, the performance of traditional costumes and music, exhibitions of the cultural and tourism products, landscapes, people and socioeconomic achievements of localities, together with folk sports and games.

On this occasion, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and Dien Bien Province will host seminars on Vietnam-Laos tourism development cooperation, and linkage in tourism development between countries as well as organize farm tours visiting ecological tourist areas and historical relics.

The opening ceremony will take place at the Square 7/5 (May 7) in Dien Bien Phu City and broadcast live on the VTV1 channel by Vietnam Television.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh