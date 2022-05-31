Telefilm 2022 returns to HCMC after two-year hiatus

The exhibition attracts nearly local and international enterprises specialized in the fields of media, audiovisual (films, photos), graphics, telecommunications, data processing, computer, advanced technology, materials, composite R&D ( research and development ) from 15 countries and territories, such as the US, Germany, Russia, Japan, South Korea, India, China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam.



The event will see regular participants of KOCCA, Mainichi Broadcasting System, Inc., Media Quiz International Holdings Ltd, China Huace Film & TC Co., Ltd., Zoland Distribution, GMA Network Inc.

Exhibits include Content Production programs, TV advertising, TV formats, technology and equipment in the broadcast industry as well as related services and products.

The exhibition is also an opportunity for insiders to exchange and share experiences and seek partners as well as promote the Vietnamese Film and Television industry to international visitors.

The event was suspended for over two years due to the Covid-19 outbreak





By Van Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh