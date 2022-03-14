Talk on Vietnamese contemporary art goes online on March 18

The event themed “From Ethnography to the Archives: Researching Contemporary Vietnamese Art” will provide an introduction to Vietnamese art from the colonial period to the present and the ways in which art has been studied and researched since the open door policy known as Doi Moi (renewal).



Additionally, the talk will also present individuals and organizations who have contributed to the development of contemporary art and artistic ideas in the country.

Professor Nora Taylor is a Professor of South and Southeast Asian Art at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She is author of ‘Painters in Hanoi: An Ethnography of Vietnamese Art’, ‘Modern and Contemporary Southeast Asian Art: An Anthology’ and numerous articles on Modern and Contemporary Southeast Asian and Vietnamese Art.





By Thien Thanh – Translated by Kim Khanh