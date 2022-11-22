  1. Culture/art

Taiwanese Ten Drum Art Percussion Group performs in HCMC

SGGP
An exchange on drum performance art between the Bong Sen Traditional Music and Dance Theater and the Ten Drum Art Percussion Group of Taiwan (China) was organized at the Kim Chau Theater in HCMC’s District 1 on November 22.
Taiwanese Ten Drum Art Percussion Group performs in HCMC ảnh 1 A dance performance by the Bong Sen Traditional Music and Dance Theater 
The art exchange aims to strengthen mutual knowledge and relationship, and promote tourism between Vietnam and Taiwan (China).
Additionally, an art program titled “Impression of Taiwan” featuring well-known performances of dance and music of the Bong Sen Traditional Music and Dance Theater and the Ten Drum Art Percussion Group will take place at the Hoa Binh Theater in District 10 on November 23.
Taiwanese Ten Drum Art Percussion Group performs in HCMC ảnh 2 A performance by the Ten Drum Art Percussion Group 
On November 19-20, the Ten Drum Art Percussion Group presented to Hanoians two nights of special performances at Hoan Kiem Lake walking street.
The Ten Drum Art Percussion Group is a music troupe based in southern Taiwan (China) that aims to promote local culture and invigorate Taiwanese percussion art. It has produced many pieces that present Taiwanese history, folktales, and culture through diverse drum performances. Over the past decade, the group has staged hundreds of performances around the world.
Taiwanese Ten Drum Art Percussion Group performs in HCMC ảnh 3 A dance performance by the Bong Sen Traditional Music and Dance Theater 
Taiwanese Ten Drum Art Percussion Group performs in HCMC ảnh 4 A performance by the Ten Drum Art Percussion Group 

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more