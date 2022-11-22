Taiwanese Ten Drum Art Percussion Group performs in HCMC

A dance performance by the Bong Sen Traditional Music and Dance Theater

The art exchange aims to strengthen mutual knowledge and relationship, and promote tourism between Vietnam and Taiwan (China).



Additionally, an art program titled “Impression of Taiwan” featuring well-known performances of dance and music of the Bong Sen Traditional Music and Dance Theater and the Ten Drum Art Percussion Group will take place at the Hoa Binh Theater in District 10 on November 23.

A performance by the Ten Drum Art Percussion Group

On November 19-20, the Ten Drum Art Percussion Group presented to Hanoians two nights of special performances at Hoan Kiem Lake walking street.

The Ten Drum Art Percussion Group is a music troupe based in southern Taiwan (China) that aims to promote local culture and invigorate Taiwanese percussion art. It has produced many pieces that present Taiwanese history, folktales, and culture through diverse drum performances. Over the past decade, the group has staged hundreds of performances around the world.

A dance performance by the Bong Sen Traditional Music and Dance Theater A performance by the Ten Drum Art Percussion Group

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh