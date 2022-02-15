“Swiss Photobook Today” held in HCMC

While diverse in both form and content, the books have a common feature: their high production standard which speaks of the great care in each step of the process, and the close collaboration among the photographer and creative partners.



The “Swiss Photobook Today” exhibition that has traveled around the world, reaching audiences in Myanmar, Russia, India, and more is supported by the Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia.

Launched in 2013, Pro Helvetia’s support measures aim to promote the production of photobooks in a way that reflects the dynamic contemporary developments in this field in Switzerland. The appeal of the photobook as an object and art form, however, is an international phenomenon.

By Thien Thanh – Translated by Kim Khanh