Student Ngo Quang Trung is given the award

The contest organizer received 755 entries in the logo design contest

On January 17, in Hanoi, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Vietnam and the Embassy of Vietnam in the Republic of Korea jointly held a ceremony to announce the logo to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and RoK.

The winning entry is the best work among 775 works participating in the logo design contest. Officials and employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two embassies and experts in the field of design all chose final-year student Ngo Quang Trung at the University Ho Chi Minh City for a special award.

This year's winning work will be used in media publications and events celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Korea throughout 2022.

Student Ngo Quang Trung was touched at the award ceremony, sharing that he felt honored because he was given the award. He hoped that the work will contribute to further fostering the growing friendship between the two countries in the future.

It is expected that in 2022, the embassies of the two countries and relevant agencies of the two sides will organize a variety of events to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Details of the events will be announced on the homepages of the embassies of the two countries, social media channels, and local newspapers.

By Mai An – Translated by Uyen Phuong