State leader joins ethnic groups in spring festival

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc is welcomed by ethnic minority people at the festival in Hanoi on February 12 (Photo: VNA)



Addressing officials and 200 representatives of 22 ethnic groups from 15 provinces, the leader said the Party’s ethnic minority policy has created the best possible conditions for upholding and developing the cultural identity of each ethnic group while facilitating the harmonisation of the groups’ culture to form the culture of Vietnam.

Over 35 years of “Doi moi” (Renewal), the great solidarity of the 54 ethnic groups in Vietnam has continued to be strengthened, he stated, noting that the material and spiritual lives of ethnic minorities have been improved substantially thanks to the implementation of policies, programs, and projects on socio-economic infrastructure development, poverty alleviation, and conservation of their cultural values.He also spoke highly of the Culture - Tourism Village’s organisation of hundreds of festivals engaging thousands of ethnic people nationwide over the past years, which has helped affirm the everlasting vitality of traditional cultural values and open up prospects for cultural and tourism development.The President asked all-level authorities, sectors, and organisations to practically assist ethnic groups in socio-economic development, education, culture, health care, and social welfare so as to make fundamental improvements in ethnic minority areas and encourage their self-reliance.He also expressed his hope that village elderly, leaders, and artisans will keep encouraging their communities to continue adhering to the Party and State’s policies, upholding traditional cultural values, and educating the young, thereby helping nurture the strength and value of Vietnam both today and in the future.

Vietnamplus