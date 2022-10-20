Stamp collection marks 100th birth anniversary of Major General Hoang The Thien

A stamp collection is released on October 20 to mark the 100th birthday anniversary of Major General Hoang The Thien.

Major General Hoang The Thien (1922-1995) was the first Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam People's Air Force, Political Commissar and Secretary of the Party Committee of Truong Son Army, first Political Commissar and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Army Corps 4.



He was a renowned general of the Vietnam People's Army and had great contributions to the cause of the resistance war, reunification of the nation, national construction and defense cause, and international service.



At the ceremony celebrating the 100th birthday anniversary of Major General Hoang The Thien

The Major General was awarded the Ho Chi Minh Medal, the First Class Independence Medal, the first-class Military Exploit Order, the First-class Royal Order of Sahametrei of the Kingdom of Cambodia and other honorary military orders and medals.

The collection issued by the Ministry of Information and Communications was presented at the ceremony celebrating the 100th birthday anniversary of Major General Hoang The Thien that was held by the Traditional Liaison Board of War Veterans of Army Corps 4, the Liaison Committee of former Vietnamese experts who assisted Cambodia’s revolution in HCMC, the Traditional Liaison Board of Truong Son - Ho Chi Minh Trail on the same day.

On this occasion, a book of the life and revolutionary career of Major General Hoang The Thien was released by the HCMC General Publishing House.







By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh