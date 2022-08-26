Specialties served at gastronomic festival 2022

Visitors enjoy food at the festival (Photo: SGGP)



The festival promotes culinary culture, traditional craft villages, and types of Vietnamese folk culture aiming to serve local and international holiday-makers who could enjoy Vietnamese cuisine and experience Vietnamese culture as well as to stimulate consumption demand and recover tourism in the southern largest city as tourism is one of the sectors most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the festival, many interesting activities including art performances, cultural exchanges, folk games, and re-enactment of traditional village activities will take place.

Some 30-member facilities representing 4-5 star hotels, resorts and restaurants belonging to Saigontourist Group in Ho Chi Minh City and other localities brought to the festival about 300 typical regional dishes and drinks.

The festival has a cluster of food stalls in the North, with vermicelli, vermicelli with shrimp paste, fried rice in Hanoi, spring rolls with crab, chicken noodle soup, grilled fish vermicelli in the land of To, Thanh Son sour meat - a specialty of the Northern Province of Phu Tho, grilled squid and grilled pork. Ha Long squid fried white sticky rice, Ha Long vermicelli - a specialty of Quang Ninh Province.

The Northwest highland specialties are also widely advertised to the people such as grilled chicken with mac Khen, grilled meat with mac leaves, and grilled meat with a bamboo tube.

Restaurants from the Central region will cook eel soup, eel sausage, deep-fried cool fish, soup porridge, and sticky rice with Laotian birds. Specialties in the Southern region are crispy fried pumpkin perch salad - shrimp puff pastry, avocado salad, vermicelli, a fried snail with coconut, a grilled snail with pepper, pancakes, banh khot, chicken wings stuffed with chestnuts and sticky rice.

The festival is also filled with a festive atmosphere imbued with the folklore of the three regions, with the re-enactment of three clusters of craft village spaces - country markets, folk games and performances of traditional art forms.

Artisans from craft villages will perform how to make traditional wine, sedge mat weaving, brocade, pottery, tofu, soy milk, cakes, vermicelli, weaving baskets, and mats.

According to Mr. Pham Huy Binh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saigon Tourism Corporation (Saigontourist Group), the food festival aims to introduce to domestic and international tourists the unique culinary culture and traditional craft villages of Ho Chi Minh City in particular, Vietnam in general.

Visitors buy entrance tickets with coupons attached to use the service, with a package price of VND200,000 for an adult including coupons of VND10,000 and VND20,000. Children under 1.4 m tall accompanied by an adult are free of charge.

A chef introduces a specialty at the festival (PHoto; SGGP)

By Thu Huong - Translated by Dan Thuy